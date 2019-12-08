Firdous Ashiq Awan reactions on PML-N leaders matting

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, commenting on the PML-N huddle in London on Saturday, said it was ironic that the group of leaders meeting in the United Kingdom to discuss legislative matters included those who were wanted by the law.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Awan stated that the entire PML-N had set up camp with "the absconders".

"It is the right of every prisoner to seek medical treatment. In the same way, it is the right of the law to prosecute those found guilty of violating it," she said.