Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news of joining PML-N

The PTI leader and former PM aide says all such news of her joining PML-N are fake and baseless.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th , 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday rejected the news that she was joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), describing it as “baseless and fake”.

Taking to Twitter, Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that all such news of her joining PML-N were fake and baseless.

In her post, she said, “All such reports of my joining PML-N are fake and baseless,”.

The reports said earlier that Firdous Ashiq Aawan had expressed her wish to join the PML-N.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, who hailed from Sialkot, had resigned as special assistant to chief minister (SACM) last year in August.