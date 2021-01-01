UrduPoint.com
Firdous Ashiq Awan Rides Rescue 1122 Motorcycle

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

She appreciates rescue worker for saving peoples’ life, saying that she lost her brother in road accident who had been saved if the rescue service would have been there.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2021) Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan did riding a motorcycle at the Rescue Training Centre on the first day of the new year 2021.

Firdious Ashiq Awan’s videos of riding motorcycle went viral on social media, grabbing huge attention of the social media users.

The moment she decided to ride the motorcycle the rescue personnel assisted her. She was wearing the complete uniform of the rescue worker.

She also addressed at the passing out parade ceremony of Rescue 1122 personnel in Lahore on Friday.

She also cracked a joke about Maryam Nawaz—the vice-president of PML-N, saying: “Maryam Nawaz is injured and I’m going to rescue her,”.

She also said: “ the girls should also be given first aide training too,”.

During the passing out parade of Rescue 1122, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that ambulance staffers must receive proper training to cope with emergency like situations. She also recalled her brother who lost his life in an accident, saying that had the rescue service been there he would have been rescued.

“My brother died in a road accident. Ambulance staff was not training which became the major cause of his death,” she added.

She paid tribute to the rescue workers for their courageous job and rescue services.

“These men and women save peoples’ lives. These are very respectable people,” she added.

