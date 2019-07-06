UrduPoint.com
Firdous Ashiq Awan Thanks Saudi Arabia For Including Pakistan In Road To Makkah Project

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:48 PM

Firdous Ashiq Awan thanks Saudi Arabia for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed her gratitude to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for including Pakistan in the Road to Makkah project.In a tweet on Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed her gratitude to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for including Pakistan in the Road to Makkah project.

In a tweet on Saturday, she said incorporating Pakistan in this project reflects the confidence of Saudi leadership on Prime Minister Imran Khan and their solidarity with the people of Pakistan.Referring to Ehsas Program, the Special Assistant said this indicates Prime Minister Imran Khan's love and care for deprived segments of the society and his pro people policy.

