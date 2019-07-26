Firdous Ashiq Awan visits shrine of Qalandar Lal Shabaz

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the shrine of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz in Sehwan and laid floral wreath on the grave of the great sufi saint here on late Thursday night

SEHWAN SHARIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the shrine of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz in Sehwan and laid floral wreath on the grave of the great sufi saint here on late Thursday night.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan offered Fateha and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In a brief media talk after offering `Fateha' at the shrine, she said Sindh government was incompetent which deprived people from their basic rights, adding that acute shortage of clean drinking water and even unmet food requirements have brought lives of common people miserable terming their policies as anti-people.

She said Chief Minister Sindh was only providing services to the Bhutto family while people were being neglected and protesting for their rights.

Dr Firdous Awan advised the Murad Ali Shah to serve the masses instead of Bhutto family.

The provincial president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Sindh and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and other party leaders were accompanied with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information.