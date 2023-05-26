UrduPoint.com

Firdous Ashiq Denounces May 9 Violence, Announces To Leave PTI

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Firdous Ashiq denounces May 9 violence, announces to leave PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Former Federal minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while strongly denouncing May 9 violence Friday parted her ways with the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Firdous said that she joined PTI to serve the humanity and for national cause but its Chairman's agenda had become detrimental for the nation.

She said hefty amounts were spent from national kitty for brainwashing the youth besides hatching a conspiracy to defame the country's institutions.

Firdous not only strongly condemned attacks on military installations on May 9 but also demanded strict action against those involved in the violence.

She alleged that May 9 conspiracy was hatched to please 'foreign handlers', adding Pakistan and Imran Khan could not move together.

She said Imran Khan used people for his personal gains, and vowed to continue active politics and would not disappoint the people of her electoral constituency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Firdous Ashiq Awan May From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for co ..

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for country’s economic nosedive

17 minutes ago
 Babar Awan departs for London for private engageme ..

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

47 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real es ..

Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real estate transactions

48 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.