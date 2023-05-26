Firdous Ashiq denounces May 9 violence, announces to leave PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Former Federal minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while strongly denouncing May 9 violence Friday parted her ways with the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Firdous said that she joined PTI to serve the humanity and for national cause but its Chairman's agenda had become detrimental for the nation.

She said hefty amounts were spent from national kitty for brainwashing the youth besides hatching a conspiracy to defame the country's institutions.

Firdous not only strongly condemned attacks on military installations on May 9 but also demanded strict action against those involved in the violence.

She alleged that May 9 conspiracy was hatched to please 'foreign handlers', adding Pakistan and Imran Khan could not move together.

She said Imran Khan used people for his personal gains, and vowed to continue active politics and would not disappoint the people of her electoral constituency.