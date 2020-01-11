UrduPoint.com
Firdous Ashiq Says Across The Board Accountability Should Be Done And Seen

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Firdous Ashiq says across the board accountability should be done and seen

The Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan asked Rana Sana Ullah not to criticize the courts as his bail doesn’t mean that he was acquitted from the charges, saying that PTI want to improve the system of accountability.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point-Jan 11th, 2020) “Criticizing former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah for his comments about the courts, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that across the board accountability should be done and seen to be done.

Firdous Ashiq Awan who is Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting said that asked Rana Sanaullah not to criticize courts as he was granted bail, not acquittal.

Addressing a ceremony in the Federal capital, she stated that priorities would be made in respect of Nawaz Sharif s report as his platelets have stabilized in the London’s atmosphere.

She said that accountability should be done and seen to be done across the board, while society without a system of punishment and reward gets destroyed. Accountability is required in the country, without this there will be law of jungle.

She further said that government is headed in right direction and Rana Rasulullah should not deface the judicial system and instead of government he should take out his anger on his leadership who betrayed their voters.

“Rana sir! This is the system which protects the powerful, our struggle against this system will continue, you were granted bail and your case is to be decided by the court yet.

Bail doesn’t mean that you are acquitted,”.

She further said that Quran should not be used for publicity.

The Special Assistant said a lot of job opportunities will be created through Naya Pakistan Housing Program as forty industries are allied with construction.

She expressed the hope that overseas Pakistanis will play a vital role for the economic stability of the country through investment in various sectors.

She stated that enemies of the country could not stop Pakistan from making progress. "Enemies used suicide attacks to destroy the country but Pakistani public strongly backs their Army and soon remaining foreign funded terrorist will be eliminated," she further said.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said without the support of Women, no country could achieve economic stability and Hunarmand Pakistan initiative will help them availing job opportunities. Pakistan would turn into a great nation due to skills and hard work of its citizens, she added.

