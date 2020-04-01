UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Asks Media To Get Authentic Coronavirus Information From Officials Concerned

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Firdous asks media to get authentic coronavirus information from officials concerned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday urged the media to get authentic information regarding the coronavirus from the relevant ministers and spokespersons of the respective governments so as to leave no room for communication gap.

Chairing a video conference attended by information ministers of all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, she said it was responsibility of the Federal and provincial governments to provide correct and timely information to the media as hiding facts would harm the national interest.

Dr Firdous appreciated the media for fulfilling its national responsibility at the critical juncture as it was not the time for scoring points or improving ratings.

She said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the "Care for Media" mobile app had been launched where the affected media persons could enlist themselves which would prove helpful in providing them medical help.

Moreover, she said, personal protection kits would be provided to the media persons performing their professional duties in vulnerable areas like hospitals and quarantines.

She said newspaper hawkers would also be registered in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme as their newspapers sale had also been affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The SPAM urged the media to provide entertainment to their viewers as well asoverdose of corona coverage might affect them psychologically.

She said the prime minister had issued directives for early payment of outstanding dues to the media houses and the provincial governments should also ensure timely release of the same.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Mobile Firdous Ashiq Awan Sale Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS hold consultative stakeholder video conferenc ..

2 minutes ago

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

23 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

37 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

41 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

56 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.