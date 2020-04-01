UrduPoint.com
Firdous Asks Media To Get Authentic Information From Concerned Officials On Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Firdous asks media to get authentic information from concerned officials on coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday urged media to get authentic information regarding coronavirus outbreak from the concerned ministers and spokespersons of the respective governments so that no room is left for communication gap.

While chairing a video conference attended by Information Ministers of all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, she said it was responsibility of the Federal and provincial governments to provide correct and timely information to the media as hiding facts would tantamount to harming the interest of the country.

She appreciated the media for fulfilling its national responsibility at this critical juncture as this was not the time of point-scoring or improving ratings.

She said that on the directives of the Prime Minister," care for media" mobile app has been launched where the affected media journalists would enlist themselves which would prove helpful in providing them medical help.

Moreover she said that personal protection kit would be provided to the media persons performing their professional duties in vulnerable areas like hospitals and quarantines.

She said that newspapers hawkers will also be registered in Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme as their newspapers sale has also been affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

She urged the media to provide entertainment to the viewer as well and overdose of corona coverage may affect the people psychologically.

She said that the Prime Minister has issued directives for earlypayment of outstanding dues to media houses and the provincialgovernments should also ensure timely release of outstanding dues.

