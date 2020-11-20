Firdous asks opposition to demonstrate maturity amid second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asked the opposition to demonstrate the maturity and avoid public gatherings as corona cases were increasing with every passing day.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition should use digital technology for virtual communication instead of arranging big public gatherings.

She said the government had postponed its all public meetings due to the second wave of COVID-19.

She said the opposition parties were making unjustified rumpus over ballot rigging in the Gilgit Baltistan elections just for their face saving as the elections were free, fair and transparent.

To a question, Firdous said the opposition's narrative was based on selfishness in the Gilgit Baltistan elections. The opposition considered transparency only on its winning seats, she added.