UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Asks World Community To Stop Modi From Committing Kashmiris' Genocide In IoJ&K

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:59 PM

Firdous asks world community to stop Modi from committing Kashmiris' genocide in IoJ&K

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday asked the world community to play a proactive role on Kashmir issue and stop Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from committing genocide of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday asked the world community to play a proactive role on Kashmir issue and stop Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from committing genocide of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Talking to media persons along with PTI's Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad, she said: "Today, there is a need to shake conscience of the world to mitigate sufferings of Kashmirs in the occupied valley." She asked the leadership of specific countries, holding business summit today, to adopt a clear and bold stance about humiliation of humanity in the Occupied Kashmir and stop Modi from brutalities on Kashmiris.

She said all international institutions including United Nations Security Council, must be seen as playing the key role, they did perform in Sudan and East Timor by giving people their rights with the implementation of resolutions they passed in that regard.

Dr Firdous said it would be a criminal negligence, if the international community remained silent over the inhuman treatment, meted out to people of Kashmir in the occupied valley.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had effectively projected the Kashmir issue at all forums, which now had become an international issue.

She said a special information cell had been established in collaboration with PTI, Kashmir Media Service and Foreign Office to disseminate latest information aboutthe situation in IoJ&K to media.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Foreign Office United Nations Business Narendra Modi Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Sudan East Timor Criminals Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Notice taken of media teams manhandling

2 minutes ago

PMAS-AAUR & ABM Pakistan sign MoU to implement PBM ..

8 minutes ago

Responsible tourism vital for environment, wildlif ..

3 minutes ago

EuroTier makes Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago

TI Pakistan appreciates NAB anti-corruption effort ..

3 minutes ago

G7 to Allocate About $22 Mln to Extinguish Fires i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.