Firdous asks world community to stop Modi from committing Kashmiris' genocide in IoJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday asked the world community to play a proactive role on Kashmir issue and stop Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from committing genocide of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Talking to media persons along with PTI's Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad, she said: "Today, there is a need to shake conscience of the world to mitigate sufferings of Kashmirs in the occupied valley." She asked the leadership of specific countries, holding business summit today, to adopt a clear and bold stance about humiliation of humanity in the Occupied Kashmir and stop Modi from brutalities on Kashmiris.

She said all international institutions including United Nations Security Council, must be seen as playing the key role, they did perform in Sudan and East Timor by giving people their rights with the implementation of resolutions they passed in that regard.

Dr Firdous said it would be a criminal negligence, if the international community remained silent over the inhuman treatment, meted out to people of Kashmir in the occupied valley.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had effectively projected the Kashmir issue at all forums, which now had become an international issue.

She said a special information cell had been established in collaboration with PTI, Kashmir Media Service and Foreign Office to disseminate latest information aboutthe situation in IoJ&K to media.