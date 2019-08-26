Firdous asks world community to stop Modi from committing Kashmiris' genocide in IoJ&K

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday asked the world community to play a proactive role on Kashmir issue and stop Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from committing genocide of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K)

Talking to media persons along with PTI's Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad, she said: "Today, there is a need to shake conscience of the world to mitigate sufferings of Kashmirs in the occupied valley." She asked the leadership of specific countries, holding business summit today, to adopt a clear and bold stance about humiliation of humanity in the Occupied Kashmir and stop Modi from brutalities on Kashmiris.

She said all international institutions including United Nations Security Council, must be seen as playing the key role, they did perform in Sudan and East Timor by giving people their rights with the implementation of resolutions they passed in that regard.

Dr Firdous said it would be a criminal negligence, if the international community remained silent over the inhuman treatment, meted out to people of Kashmir in the occupied valley.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had effectively projected the Kashmir issue at all forums, which now had become an international issue.

She said a special information cell had been established in collaboration with PTI, Kashmir Media Service and Foreign Office to disseminate latest information about the situation in IoJ&K to media.

The struggle, done by PTI workers along with Imran Khan, has yet not finished as one year time was not sufficient to rid the nation of the problems of past 72 years, she said, adding positive developments had been made towards fulfilling the reforms agenda, the PTI shared with the masses under the leadership of its Chairman Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said all required steps, including legislation and removal of hurdles in the development of the country and its masses, had been taken. All hurdles including legal, political and departmental problems, have been removed, she added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SAPM said had eliminated both status quo and its outcome, which was a major step towards a positive change.

She said due to untiring efforts of the PM, the Kashmir issue was resonating at all international forums, and the world community was paying attention to this serious issue. She appealed the media to pay heed to the shrieks of hapless Kashmiris in Occupied Valley.

She said effective diplomatic efforts of the government on the Kashmir issue, had caught the attention of the world community, and it could no longer remain indifferent towards this dispute.

She said the PTI Chapter in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was being restructured and mobilized to contest the case of Kashmir from inside the state as the people of Occupied Kashmir had literally been imprisoned in their own homes.

She said all communication links of Kashmiris with rest of the world had been disconnected and they were awaiting the response of the world community over this draconian Indian move.

Dr Firdous said the footage of media leaked from Kashmir had shown how Kashmiris were being brutalized by pellet guns and how the Modi governmentwas involved in genocide of the helpless Kashmiris.

She appealed to the world community to come forward and help stop the genocide of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Modi, who had been following Nazis approach in the world and they wanted to convey to the world from PTI office how all Kashmiris including men, women, children and elderly were being targeted by brutal Indian occupation army.