ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday assured that incumbent government would provide houses to victims of River Ravi project, with their consent and mutual understanding.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private television channel, she said that previous government of Punjab, had delayed this mega project for political purpose. Former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, had utilized more than Rs.200 million, for preparing feasibility of housing project.

She said that terms of reference (ToRs) was being made either to provide shelter to victim's family or release handsome amount for compensation.

In reply to a question, the SACM said that River Ravi Front Urban Project was a game changer for the people of the province.