Firdous Awan resigns as IPP central secretary information

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday resigned as the central information secretary of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The former Federal minister wrote a letter to party president Abdul Aleem Khan to resign from the post.

In her letter, she said due to personal life and health problems, she could not continue serving as the central information secretary. She is resigning as an official, but would continue to support the party as a member.