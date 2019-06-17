UrduPoint.com
Firdous Baji Lies Three Times In A Day At Government Expenses: Rana Sana Ullah

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

Firdous Baji lies three times in a day at government expenses: Rana Sana Ullah

PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah while berating special advisor to PM on information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said " Firdous Amjid Baji to whom you are befooling that it is pro people budget while it is IMF budget

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah while berating special advisor to PM on information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said " Firdous Amjid Baji to whom you are befooling that it is pro people budget while it is IMF budget.Reacting to her latest statement Rana Sana Ullah said " we will not let anti people IMF budget to be passed."It is too a constitutional requirement.

The government due to its incompetence and anti people budget is not allowing the debate to be started in parliament on budget. Firdous Baji lies three times in a day at government expenses. You should speak as much as you willed early in the morning every day.

You got job from Imran Khan by lying. But you cannot befool the people", he remarked.

Rana Sana Ullah said Firdous Baji, the corruption in government buses and medicines will not be allowed to be forgotten.

Your government has failed in all the papers of Economic survey 2018, 2020. Give reply to us on this count. You government has increased the inflation three fold. The economy running on 5.8 percent has been halved.He questioned " Firdous Baji, the incapable government collected Rs 5500 billion tax in 10 months.

Where they have gone. Employment to 10 million people and provision of 5 millions homes have gone where. About 1.5 million to 2 million people became jobless during 10 months. Explain it to us.Firdous Baji let Amjid bhai to come to Pakistan by exercising influence of your "kursi", he added.

