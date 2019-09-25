UrduPoint.com
Firdous Condemns Media For Twisting Her Statement About Earthquake

Wed 25th September 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday condemned the electronic and social media for twisting her statement regarding earthquake.

Talking to Pakistan Television, she said while the Federal capital was jolted by earthquake, she was speaking at a closing ceremony of a workshop on digital media.

Due to earthquake, the participants were a bit scared and to divert the attention of audience in this panic situation, she said the change had occurred both in the country and on the earth.

Firdous said both electronic and social media had held an irresponsible reporting by projecting her statement out of content.

She said the government believed in the freedom of expression and urged the media to do positive reporting.

