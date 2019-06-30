UrduPoint.com
Firdous Condemns Opposition's Call For Fresh Elections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

Firdous condemns opposition's call for fresh elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said it was strange that those supporting completion of full term during their own rule were now talking about mid-term elections.

In a tweet she said those playing on "the pitch of power" for long time would have to develop the habit of living without official resources.

She said opposition parties found it difficult to remain out of power even for ten months, but they would have remain without it for four more years.

