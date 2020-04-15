UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Firdous condoles demise of senior journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Shahid Rehman.

In her condolence message, she said that Shahid Rehman was a veteran journalist.

She said his journalistic services would be remembered for long time.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said his professional achievements in the field of journalism were a beacon of light for young media persons.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Young Family Media

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

1 minute ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

16 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

31 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

2 hours ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.