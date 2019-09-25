Firdous condoles with families of quake victims

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday visited the houses of the deceased persons of Tuesday's earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday visited the houses of the deceased persons of Tuesday's earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

She expressed her deep grief and sorrow with the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The SAPM also distributed items of daily use, eatables and tents among the earthquake affectees.

It is worth a mentioning that Firdous Ashiq Awan visited earthquake affectedareas of Mirpur Azad Kashmir on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.