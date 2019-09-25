UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Condoles With Families Of Quake Victims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:25 PM

Firdous condoles with families of quake victims

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday visited the houses of the deceased persons of Tuesday's earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday visited the houses of the deceased persons of Tuesday's earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

She expressed her deep grief and sorrow with the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The SAPM also distributed items of daily use, eatables and tents among the earthquake affectees.

It is worth a mentioning that Firdous Ashiq Awan visited earthquake affectedareas of Mirpur Azad Kashmir on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Judge video scandal case; SC Registrar's office ra ..

18 seconds ago

160,000 volunteers to serve National Day celebrati ..

20 seconds ago

Pesco recovers RS 1.24 million from defaulters

8 minutes ago

EU Proposes Creating Unified Taxonomy for Environm ..

8 minutes ago

70 years of Communist China

8 minutes ago

Water course improvement, poultry scheme launched ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.