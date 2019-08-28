UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Congratulates Fakhar Alam Over Election As Chairman UPA

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:40 PM

Firdous congratulates Fakhar Alam over election as Chairman UPA

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday congratulated renowned actor and singer Fakhar Alam on his election as chairman United Producers Association (UPA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday congratulated renowned actor and singer Fakhar Alam on his election as chairman United Producers Association (UPA).

In a tweet, she said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was determined to revival as cinema was the effective means of promoting the social values and heritage. She expressed the hope that Fakhar Alam would play proactive role in promotion of this important sector to promote national identity.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Government

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues decree on Sharjah Sports C ..

25 minutes ago

Women account for 60% of workers at Expo 2020 Duba ..

26 minutes ago

Azhar to invite more foreign teams in Tour de Khun ..

8 minutes ago

23 killed in Mexico bar fire, officials investigat ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees Minsk's Possible Purchase of US Oil a ..

8 minutes ago

Damascus International Fair Opens Despite US Sanct ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.