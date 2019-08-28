Firdous congratulates Fakhar Alam over election as Chairman UPA

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday congratulated renowned actor and singer Fakhar Alam on his election as chairman United Producers Association (UPA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday congratulated renowned actor and singer Fakhar Alam on his election as chairman United Producers Association (UPA).

In a tweet, she said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was determined to revival as cinema was the effective means of promoting the social values and heritage. She expressed the hope that Fakhar Alam would play proactive role in promotion of this important sector to promote national identity.