Firdous congratulates nation over Kabaddi world cup victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has congratulated the nation over winning Kabaddi world cup last night.

In a tweet she said the Kabaddi world cup victory was a source of pride for the entire nation. She expressed the hope that continuing their hard work, the Kabaddi team would win such laurels in future as well.