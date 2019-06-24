Firdous congratulates national cricket team on victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for its victory against South Africa.

Using her Twitter handle, she said the nation's prayers and best wishes were with the team players and hoped that the green shirts would maintain their conquest in the upcoming matches with the same passion and dedication.