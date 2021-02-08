Firdous congratulates Pakistani cricket team for winning test series against South Africa

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has congratulated Pakistani cricket team for winning test series against South Africa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has congratulated Pakistani cricket team for winning test series against South Africa.

In her tweet on Monday, she said that 'Shaheens' had exhibited great performance in test matches and won the hearts of cricket lovers through clean sweep in test series.

She hoped that Pakistani team would continue their winning streak and show outstanding performance in T-20 matches as well.