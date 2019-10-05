Firdous Congratulates PM On Birthday
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 02:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of his birthday.
In a tweet she said Imran Khan's enthusiasm and spirit to serve the nation was a guarantee of Pakistan's progress and prosperity.
She prayed that Imran Khan may live long enjoying good health.