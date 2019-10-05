Firdous congratulates PM on birthday

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of his birthday.<

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of his birthday.

In a tweet she said Imran Khan's enthusiasm and spirit to serve the nation was a guarantee of Pakistan's progress and prosperity.

She prayed that Imran Khan may live long enjoying good health.