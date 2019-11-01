Firdous criticises Maulana for stopping female journalists from coverage of march

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday criticised Maulana Fazlur Rehman for stopping female anchors and reporters from coverage of his march

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the extremist mindset in the garb of democracy had struck hard at the rights of women who were 50 percent of the total population in Pakistan.

She said the administrators of the march had refreshed memories of stone age by stopping female anchors and reporters from coverage.

She said those who took name of democracy were negating the democratic principles, adding these steps of Maulana Fazlur Rehman were against principles of Quaid of Pakistan and were akin to trampling on democratic principles and constitutional rights.