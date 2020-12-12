UrduPoint.com
Firdous Criticizes PDM Leadership For Playing With Lives Of People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:53 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that high threat alerts were issued in light of the recommendations of District Intelligence Committee (DIC) and the Punjab government on the basis of it rejected the PML-N and PDM application to hold public gathering and decided not to give permission

Talking to media here, she said that PML-N leadership was trying to provoke people through narrative aimed at creating chaos and unrest among the public.

She said that Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not act irresponsibly as PML-N government had done in past at Model Town.

All activities of PDM would be monitored through cameras and in case of any violation the law would take its course, she added.

Dr Firdous said that it was the responsibility of the government to implement court orders and to maintain law and order to ensure peaceful atmosphere.

She said that Lahorites had rejected the stance of PML-N, saying that PML-N had already been tested for many years and termed it a spent force.

She said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was playing with the lives of people just to meet their personal motives by holding public gatherings despite knowing that second wave of COVID-19 was severe threat for the lives of the people.

She appealed that all quarters should play their due role to ensure implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from the onslaught of coronavirus.

To a question, she said that big crisis could be solved through dialogue adding that Terms of Reference (TORs) should be in the national interest not for personal gains.

