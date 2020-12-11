UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Criticizes PDM's Negative Politics

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Firdous criticizes PDM's negative politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) through chaos wanted to create instability in the country.

According to a press release issued here, she said that once again 'Shahi family' was pushing the politics of the country towards unrest for their personal interests.

She said the PDM was making hollow slogans, adding that December 13 would pass and it (PDM) would keep working on old salary.

She further said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responding to the politics of chaos through serving people.

PTI came with the mandate to ensure the implementation of law and eliminate corruption, she added.

She said that law would prevail and no one was above the law.

The government would complete its constitutional tenure and PDM would face humiliation for its negative politics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan December Family Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

1 hour ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

1 hour ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

1 hour ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

1 hour ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

1 hour ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.