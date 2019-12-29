UrduPoint.com
Firdous Defended Govt. Decision

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:48 PM

Firdous defended Govt. decision

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday defended the government's decision to make changes in the country's accountability law through a presidential ordinance.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had made drastic changes in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 through a presidential ordinance promulgated on Friday.

Under the ordinance, the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were curtailed keeping in view frequent complaints of the bureaucracy and the business community.Taking to Twitter, the PM's aide lashed out at opposition parties for making the issue about politics.

"Imran Khan is not afraid of accountability. Even his political opponents have and always will be unable to prove charges of corruption against him, she added

