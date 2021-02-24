UrduPoint.com
Firdous Determines To Promote 'digital Punjab' Program

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Firdous determines to promote 'digital Punjab' program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Culture Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the government was actively promoting IT education at school levels under 'digital Punjab vision'.

"We are going to turn 'digital Punjab dream into reality." she said.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Pakistan possessed huge portion of young population that is why the government was taking initiatives to equip youth with latest knowledge and skills as well.

The provincial government has already started work on new IT based schools and universities in line with PTI government's agenda of bringing about reforms in the education sector, she added.

She said that employment targets would be achieved through promotion of IT education.

Talking about the 'Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) scholarships program, she said the government colleges and 30 public universities would get benefit from scholarships.

She said that low grade employees' children would also get scholarships on merit across the province while nine new universities, colleges and schools were also being established.

