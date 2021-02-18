Firdous expresses condolence to family of Muhammad Ali Sadpara

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Muhammad Ali Sadpara was a true patriot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Muhammad Ali Sadpara was a true patriot.

In her tweet, she said that entire Pakistani nation acknowledged the services of Muhammad Ali Sadpara who raised the image of the country at international level.

She prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.