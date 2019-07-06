Firdous expresses gratitude to Saudi leadership for including Pakistan in 'Road to Makkah'

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday expressed her gratitude to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for including Pakistan in the "Road to Makkah"project

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday expressed her gratitude to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for including Pakistan in the "Road to Makkah"project.

In a tweet, the SAPM said incorporating Pakistan in this project reflected the confidence of Saudi leadership on Prime Minister Imran Khan and their solidarity with the people of the country.

Referring to Ehsas Programme, she said returning the rights of the marginalised people reflected Prime Minister Imran Khan's love and care for deprived segments of the society and his pro-people policies.