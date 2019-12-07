Firdous, Fayyaz for highlighting soft image of Pakistan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that all wings of the Information Departments in the center and province must join hands to evolve better communication strategies and present soft image of the country to the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that all wings of the Information Departments in the center and province must join hands to evolve better communication strategies and present soft image of the country to the world.

She was addressing a meeting jointly chaired by SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Minister Information Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan at Chief Minister Office here on Saturday.

Dr Firsous Ashiq Awan said better coordination among all government departments was vital for highlighting success of the government on all fronts and nullifying propaganda of the enemy.

Representatives of the Press Information Department (PID), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television (ptv), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), PEMRA and Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan highlighted his priorities as Information Minister and called upon all departments to work tirelessly for the glory of the country. Chohan also announced to convene social media convention in Punjab to present positive image of the country before the international community.