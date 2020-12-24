Firdous felicitates Rashid on taking charge as interior minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday called on Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and congratulated him on taking new responsibilities as the minister for interior.

Dr Firdous visited the interior ministry and wished Sheikh Rashid all the success in his new assignment given by the prime minister, a news release said.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fielded his best player Sheikh Rashid against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which had launched an agitation drive against the democratically elected government.

She expressed confidence that Sheikh Rashid would play a key role in winning the match against PDM.

The interior minister thanked Dr Firdous for her good wishes.