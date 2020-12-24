UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Felicitates Rashid On Taking Charge As Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Firdous felicitates Rashid on taking charge as interior minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday called on Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and congratulated him on taking new responsibilities as the minister for interior.

Dr Firdous visited the interior ministry and wished Sheikh Rashid all the success in his new assignment given by the prime minister, a news release said.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fielded his best player Sheikh Rashid against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which had launched an agitation drive against the democratically elected government.

She expressed confidence that Sheikh Rashid would play a key role in winning the match against PDM.

The interior minister thanked Dr Firdous for her good wishes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Interior Ministry Punjab Interior Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Rashid All Government Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development Organises awaren ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transpo ..

46 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AP-HP Internationa ..

1 hour ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.