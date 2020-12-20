UrduPoint.com
Firdous for following of corona SOPs to stay safe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged the people to follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly to stay safe from the onslaught of second wave of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that coronavirus patients in Punjab had reached 131,428.

Dr Firdous said that during last 24 hours, 722 new coronavirus patients were reported in Punjab, adding that second wave of COVID-19 was more dangerous comparing to that of previous.

She further said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) balloon had deflated and so-called politicians had left no stone unturned in putting the lives of people at stake.

The SACM said the group of jugglers would face defeat in Senate elections afterholding flopped public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan.

