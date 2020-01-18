UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous For Strengthening Cooperation With Canada In Media, Film

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Firdous for strengthening cooperation with Canada in media, film

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that cooperation with Canada in the fields of media, film and co-productions is imperative to enhance bilateral contacts between the two countries.  During a meeting with High Commissioner of Canada, Ms Wendy Gilmour, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan would like its films to be screened in Canada, focusing on a large Pakistani diaspora as well as the sizable urdu and Punjabi viewership.

Movies, she said, are one of the most creative media to promote and project the core values and culture of any society.  She said that there is emergence of new Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan who has a deep resolve for bringing reforms in key sectors aiming at ameliorating lot of the neglected segments of the society.

She said that Pakistan is open to foreign tourists as the government has specially focused on developing tourism and infrastructure facilities for all kinds of tourism including religious tourism.

Opening of Kartarpur Corridor, she said, is another step towards that direction. "We welcome Sikh community from Canada to come and visit Kartarpur," she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan highlighted the serious human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She stressed the need for international community, including Canada, to play its role in facilitating a just and durable solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.  Ms Wendy Gilmour said that Canada would continue to call out human right issues wherever those exist across the globe.

She also welcomed the steps taken by Pakistan in order to meet the requirements of FATF as well as efforts to strengthen tourism sector of the country.  The Canadian High Commissioner expressed willingness to facilitate cooperation with Canadian private production companies, interested in joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan reiterated that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to uphold the rights of minorities as guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan.

Ms Gilmour said Canadian government has put in place a fast track system of giving visas to international students due to which their numbers are constantly increasing, including those from Pakistan.

She also appreciated the performance of Pakistani students in Canada.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Film And Movies United Nations Canada Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Jammu National University Financial Action Task Force Media All From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

5 minutes ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

7 minutes ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

7 minutes ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

26 minutes ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

56 minutes ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.