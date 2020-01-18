Firdous for strengthening cooperation with Canada in media, film

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that cooperation with Canada in the fields of media, film and co-productions is imperative to enhance bilateral contacts between the two countries. During a meeting with High Commissioner of Canada, Ms Wendy Gilmour, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan would like its films to be screened in Canada, focusing on a large Pakistani diaspora as well as the sizable urdu and Punjabi viewership.

Movies, she said, are one of the most creative media to promote and project the core values and culture of any society. She said that there is emergence of new Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan who has a deep resolve for bringing reforms in key sectors aiming at ameliorating lot of the neglected segments of the society.

She said that Pakistan is open to foreign tourists as the government has specially focused on developing tourism and infrastructure facilities for all kinds of tourism including religious tourism.

Opening of Kartarpur Corridor, she said, is another step towards that direction. "We welcome Sikh community from Canada to come and visit Kartarpur," she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan highlighted the serious human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She stressed the need for international community, including Canada, to play its role in facilitating a just and durable solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions. Ms Wendy Gilmour said that Canada would continue to call out human right issues wherever those exist across the globe.

She also welcomed the steps taken by Pakistan in order to meet the requirements of FATF as well as efforts to strengthen tourism sector of the country. The Canadian High Commissioner expressed willingness to facilitate cooperation with Canadian private production companies, interested in joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan reiterated that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to uphold the rights of minorities as guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan.

Ms Gilmour said Canadian government has put in place a fast track system of giving visas to international students due to which their numbers are constantly increasing, including those from Pakistan.

She also appreciated the performance of Pakistani students in Canada.