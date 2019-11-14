Firdous for strengthening cooperation with Iran in media, film, Culture fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday had in depth exchange of views with outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost on strengthening cooperation in the fields of media, films and culture.

The ambassador paid a farewell call on the SAPM, a press release said.

In a meeting, they agreed that it is imperative to engage in cultural collaboration as both countries have great national heritage, traditions and values to showcase at the global level.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan shares common religious and cultural affinities with the brotherly Islamic country.

She particularly emphasized reinforcement of bilateral media cooperation as media can play a vital role in bringing the people of two nations closer.

Ambassador Mehdi said Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep and cordial relations and Iran would like to further strengthen these ties by enhancing mutual cooperation in the arena of joint productions, film exchanges and collaboration between state television channels.

He also expressed his keenness regarding production of the joint documentary about the life and work of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and assured his full cooperation in this connection.

The SAPM lauded the services of the outgoing ambassador for promoting and strengthening bilateral relationships between the two brotherly countries.

She also appreciated his level of commitment and dynamism to forge people to people contacts between both the countries.

The ambassador on the occasion was also briefed about the status of ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in the fields of media.

He was also apprised that Pakistan Television extends full support to Iranian counterpart for a joint documentary about Allama Muhammad Iqbal.