Firdous Greets Christian Community On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the incumbent government would continue to protect rights of minorities as per vision of the Quaid-e- Azam.

In her congratulatory message on the occasion of Christmas, she felicitated entire Christian community all over the world.

Dr Firdous said minorities played important role at the time of creation of Pakistan and took active part in nation-building process.

