Firdous greets newly elected LERA office bearers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Lahore education Reporters Association (LERA).

In her felicitation message, she expressed good wishes for the newly elected body and hopedthat the office bearers would discharge their journalistic responsibilities with more commitment.