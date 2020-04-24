UrduPoint.com
Firdous Greets Ummah On Advent Of Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Firdous greets Ummah on advent of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday congratulated the Muslim Ummah and the nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan.

In a tweet, she said that fasting created the feelings of tolerance and steadfastness among the faithful.

She said that in this holy month, all should support the poor and deserving people by following the Islamic spirit of sacrifice for others.

She prayed to the Almighty to bless the Ummah and the nation with the bounties of Ramazan.

