ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Secretary General All Pakistan Newspapers Society Sarmad Ali.

In a statement, she prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.