Firdous grieved over demise of renowned broadcaster Suraiya Shahab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned broadcaster Suraiya Shahab.

Dr Firdous, in a statement, said Suraiya Shahab had proved her mettle in broadcast journalism and with her death the profession lost a role model.

Her services would be remembered for long time.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.