Firdous Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Firdous grieved over demise of senior journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Ahfazur Rehman.

In her condolence message, she said that besides his contribution for the profession of journalism, his services for protection of the rights of workers would be remembered for a long time.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Pakistan

