Firdous grieved over loss of precious lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the train accident at Walhar Railway station in Sadiqabad District.

In a message the SAPM regretted the loss of precious human lives in the accident. She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.