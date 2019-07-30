Firdous grieved over Pak Army training plane crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday expressed grief over crash of Pakistan Army training plane in Rawalpindi.

She expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in the accident.

She expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace for the martyred. She also prayed for early recovery of the injured.