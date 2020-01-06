(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the elder son of Saleem Mandviwalla, Deputy Chairman Senate.

In a tweet, she said that the demise of Amir Mandviwalla was a big tragedy for Mandviwalla family.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.