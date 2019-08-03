UrduPoint.com
Firdous Grills Maryam Safdar On Her Hill Metal's TT

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday criticized Maryam Safdar for her telegraphic transaction (TT) found from Hill Metal's account.

In her tweet, she said, "Maryam Safdar has not been second in the pursuit of TTs among her family members.

It is regrettable to see transfer of money into her account from the same company that she had denied of any association."Dr Firdous said "the trace to every ill practice done in the country leads to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). They had plundered the national exchequer without mercy and looted the public's rights. The result of their deeds was evident before them".

"They (PML-N leadership) has smashed the shelters of the poor masses and raised their 'camps' in Avenfield," she said.

