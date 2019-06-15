Firdous hails Punjab budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at Punjab Assembly's chamber.

During the meeting, political situation and other matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan extended congratulation to the Punjab chief minister for presenting the best budget despite a difficult economic situation.

She said the provincial budget was praiseworthy in every respect, adding that Punjab was moving towards real development under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

On this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that budget was based on realistic development targets and depicted the balanced development of the province, adding that resources had been provided for the social sector development.

The PTI government had given priority to public welfare, adding that realistic figures had been included in the budget while focusing public welfare. "No better budget could be presented in the prevailing circumstances," he maintained.