Firdous Jamal Explains Reason Behind Ageist Comments About Mahira Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:41 PM

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal was in news last year for his undignified comments about superstar Mahira Khan. He appeared in a morning show where he age-shamed Mahira Khan.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th January, 2020) "I am sorry to say that Mahira is not heroine stuff," he said blatantly.

He adding that she is a mediocre sort of a model. She is not a good actress and not a heroine. She is old; one doesn't play a heroine at this age but rather the role of a mother."Many fans and celebrities came out and supported Mahira Khan.

They tweeted against Firdous Jamal for degrading and age-shaming her. Well, in a recent interview Firdous Jamal has finally explained the reason behind calling Mahira Khan �a mediocre actress'.He clarified and said, "Nobody sees things technically and when I talk about things technically people mind it.

However, I don't have a personal grudge with anyone. I have never met that woman and I don't even know her. I just know she lives in Karachi. I have never worked with her and I have not met her one to one.

Somebody randomly asked me about her and I said yes she is a star but not an actress. She is a good model though." He explained the reason behind all this was because Mahira is basically a model.

She belongs to modeling that's why in her acting the modeling techniques are visible. Models tend to be very conscious about how they look because it is their job to look good in every frame. He also said Mahira is a model and that's why in her acting there is a self-projection, not self-negation.

