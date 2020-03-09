Firdous lauds Armed Forces for foiling attempt of terrorism in D I Khan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday Pakistan Armed Forces have foiled an attempt of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan which was manifestation of their professionalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday Pakistan Armed Forces have foiled an attempt of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan which was manifestation of their professionalism.

In a tweet, the SAPM paid rich tributes to martyred Colonel Mujeebur Rehman who sacrificed his today for peaceful tomorrow of the nation.

She said that the nation was proud of its martyrs and it pays tributes to them.