Firdous lauds media role in highlighting Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that national media played a crucial role in highlighting Kashmir issue across the the world in the aftermath of August 5 Indian action to convert occupied Jammu and Kashmir into world largest prison.

Addressing the participants of National Parliamentary Conference on Kashmir, she said that the Pakistani media, along with international media, became the voice of besieged Kashmiris and UN security Council and European Union discussed the issue and OIC endorsed Pakistan stance on the issue.

She said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and all Pakistani nation was united on the issue and every Pakistani felt the pain of Kashmiri brethren. Kashmir was above the politics and it was an issue of survival of the nation, she remarked.

She said that Indian repression in face of Kashmiris steadfastness and determination, was breathing its last.

She said that soon the dawn of freedom would emerge and the long nightof darkness would end and for achievement of this target the nation wouldhave to stand united.